SHESHEQUIN TOWNSHIP — A serious motor vehicle accident involved the driver striking a house in Sheshequin Township on Saturday morning.
Just before 11:30 a.m., a vehicle left the roadway and struck a house on the 6800 block of Sheshequin Road, according to the Bradford County Department of Public Safety.
One person was injured in the vehicle and was transported to the hospital. Residents of the house were home at the time, but were not injured, said Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck.
The Ulster Fire Department was on scene along with Greater Valley EMS and Ulster EMS.
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the incident.
