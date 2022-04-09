ALBANY TOWNSHIP — A vehicle crashed into a home on the 1500 block of the Wyalusing-New Albany Road Friday.
A single vehicle left the roadway and struck the home around 1 p.m., according to Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck. Three occupants were in the vehicle and extricated by members of the New Albany Volunteer Fire Department and the Dushore Fire Department. One patient was flown to a local trauma via Guthrie Air from the pre-designated landing zone at the old New Albany School, just west of the scene. The other two occupants were uninjured.
Other respondents to the crash included Dushore EMS and Rescue, the Pennsylvania State Police, Guthrie EMS and Bradford County Public Safety.
The roadway was re-opened shortly after the crash. The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the incident.
