New York state law enforcement are starting a special enforcement today to crack down on impaired driving through the holiday season.
Through New Year’s Day, New York State Police will be taking part in Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over with sobriety checkpoints and additional troopers patrolling the roadways, according to a state police announcement. Troopers will also be on the lookout for distracted drivers, those who aren’t buckled up, and those who don’t move over for emergency vehicle stopped along the side of the roadway using both marked and unmarked vehicles. Underage drinking details will also be part of the enforcement.
State police encourage those who will be drinking to designate a sober driver or utilize transportation alternatives. Anyone who sees someone about to get behind the wheel while impaired should try to help them make other arrangements for transportation. Those who suspect someone is driving drunk should call law enforcement without hesitation.
