SAYRE BOROUGH – State Rep. Tina Pickett’s (R-110) office in Sayre will hold veteran assistance hours once again, starting Oct. 18 and continuing on the third Monday of each month.
“It is important that all veterans and their families in our area have the opportunity to learn about the programs and benefits for which they are eligible,” Pickett said. “We look forward to hosting a VFW representative each month to work closely with veterans in the northern Bradford County area.”
Veterans will be able to receive help with compensation, pension, death benefits, education, health care, and other issues with the help of VFW assistant service officer Luis Yburra. Pickett noted that veterans don’t have to be VFW members to receive this help.
Those utilizing the held are asked to bring their DD-214 along with any appropriate medical documents.
Appointments can be made by calling Pickett’s Sayre office at (570) 888-9011. The office is located at 106 W. Packer Ave.
Veterans are asked to wear a face mask when meeting with the service officer.
