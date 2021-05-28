Banners honoring the county’s veterans will remain hanging in Towanda Borough for the time being as the Bradford County Veterans Services office tries to secure more orders of the new Bradford County Heroes banners honoring not only military, but also police, fire, EMS, health care workers, and others working to keep Bradford County safe.
Bradford County Veterans Affairs Director Pete Miller said around 60 banners still need to be sold for along the John B. Merrill Parkway before the borough will take the old ones down.
Because of that, Miller has had to hold off on making the old banners available for pickup the first week of June at the Towanda American Legion. A future pickup date has yet to be determined.
Unlike the old banners, which cost between $175 and $200, the new banners are $60 a piece and are sold at cost.
For more information about ordering a Bradford County Heroes banner, visit bradfordco.org or call Miller at (570) 265-1704.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.