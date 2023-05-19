Veterans Appreciation Day in Mountaineer Park set for June 10

Pictured are eight veterans who received Quilts of Valor during the 2022 Bradford-Sullivan Counties Veterans Appreciation Day in Monroeton’s Mountaineer Park.

 Review File Photo

MONROETON — The community will have a chance to meet and thank local veterans for their services to the United States Armed Forces at an upcoming appreciation event.

The Sixth Annual Bradford-Sullivan Counties Veterans Appreciation Day will be held Saturday, June 10 from noon to 4 p.m. at Mountaineer Park in Monroeton. The Northern Tier Veterans Group hosts the event and encourages all members of the public to join them at the park.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.