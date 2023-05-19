Veterans Appreciation Day in Mountaineer Park set for June 10

MONROETON — The community will have a chance to meet and thank local veterans for their services to the United States Armed Forces at an upcoming appreciation event.
The Sixth Annual Bradford-Sullivan Counties Veterans Appreciation Day will be held Saturday, June 10 from noon to 4 p.m. at Mountaineer Park in Monroeton. The Northern Tier Veterans Group hosts the event and encourages all members of the public to join them at the park.
Nine Quilts of Valor will be presented to a group of veterans during the event. The quilts are from the Bradford County chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation. The organization consists of a group of volunteers who create the quilts for service members touched by war, according to its website.
The appreciation day will also have live music, door prizes, a 50/50 raffle huge and a display of a large American flag on a crane. Last year’s event featured around 318 attendees and organizers anticipate the same amount of people for this year’s festivities, according to Bradford County Department of Veterans Affairs Director Pete Miller.
The event is a time for camaraderie among veterans and community members, Miller stated. He added that a lot of hard work goes into making the event possible, but its completely worth it to show gratitude towards veterans.
