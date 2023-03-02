TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. – Veterans can access their benefits with free assistance at a state representative’s office.
Free assistance is available to veterans and their dependents on the first Wednesday of each month by appointment at state Rep. Tina Pickett’s (R-110) district office in Tunkhannock. Located at 133 W. Tioga St., the office is currently scheduling appointments for Wednesday, May 3.
“I am pleased to be able to provide this assistance through the American Legion to any veteran or their family members who live in the 110th legislative district,” Pickett said. “They are encouraged to make an appointment to discuss benefits or programs to which they are entitled.”
Veterans do not need to be an American Legion member to take part in the outreach program that is being offered to them.
An American Legion veterans service officer will be available to meet with veterans and/or their dependents by appointment to discuss a variety of topics.
“The officer can provide assistance with VA disability benefit applications along with information, referrals and resources on education, employment and business, death benefits and other important veteran-related topics,” according to Pickett’s office.
Anyone interested in scheduling an appointment can call 570-836-4777.
