The Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre will be administering the Moderna vaccine during its COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Towanda on Thursday after the COVID-19 vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson has been “paused” due to health concerns.
On Tuesday, Bradford County Veterans Services Director Peter Miller stated that the Wilkes Barre VA Medical Center will still host the vaccination clinic at the Towanda American Legion on Thursday, with the only change being the brand of COVID-19 vaccine being administered.
Johnson & Johnson announced on Tuesday that the administration of the company’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine is “paused” as the United States Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration review the vaccination after there has been six reported cases of “an extremely rare disorder involving people with blood clots in combination with low platelets in a small number of individuals who have received (the) COVID-19 vaccine.”
The Wilkes Barre VA Medical Center’s Towanda vaccination clinic will now distribute the Moderna vaccine, with the first round of the shot being administered on Thursday and the second shot being administered around May 12, according to Miller.
The clinic will start around 9 a.m. and continue until 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. Any individual who served in the military, as well as their caregivers and spouses, will be eligible to receive the vaccination at the VA Medical Center’s clinic, under the SAVE LIVES Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 24.
Individuals interested in receiving the vaccine are asked to pre-register by calling 570-830-7076 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, though Miller stated that the VA will not turn away any qualified individual on the day of the event.
