U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Leo Earl Seymour, a Towanda native, is one of the many names that adorn the Bradford County Veterans Memorial Park in Towanda Borough. He is also one of a select few from Bradford County who went missing in action.
Seymour, who also spent four years in the U.S. Marine Corps, was the team leader of a joint U.S. and indigenous reconnaissance patrol, according to POW Network. When he went missing on July 3, 1967, the team was in Attopeu Province, Laos, where they encountered enemy forces while taking a break on a small hill. The team, which was named Texas, first spotted some of the enemies down a trail 25 meters from their position. Seymour ordered an air strike and then sent an ambush along a small secondary trail.
While preparing the ambush, Texas became involved in a firefight after two sizeable enemy columns noticed a “psywar propaganda poster” tacked to a tree at the trail junction. Because the poster, which had been tacked by a member of the special forces team, hadn’t been there before, the enemy forces began searching and spotted a security man of the patrol.
The team split up during the fighting, but Seymour was nowhere to be found when they came back together.
A report indicating Seymour’s last known coordinates were received on May 28, 1974, but hostile threats restricted any inspections of the area.
“The missions Seymour and others were assigned were exceedingly dangerous and of strategic importance. The men who were put into such situations knew the chance of their recovery if captured was slim to none. They quite naturally assumed that their freedom would come by the end of the war. For 591 Americans, freedom did come at the end of the war. For another 2500, however, freedom has never come,” according to POW Network.
