Veterans Day: The Valley Color Guard to honor veterans at Valley memorials

The Valley Color Guard will again be holding ceremonies to honor fallen veterans at 17 memorials in the Valley from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. next Wednesday, the group recently announced.
Every year on Veterans Day, the Valley Color Guard makes stops at local veteran memorials. At each stop, a speaker gives a brief speech, then they say some prayers, fire volleys into the air, and play taps to show respect for those who have given the ultimate sacrifice.
The Valley Color Guard will come marching in at 9 a.m. to the Sayre VFW Post 1536; 9:10 a.m. at the Athens Township Building; 9:20 a.m. at the Athens Monument on South Main Street; 9:30 a.m. to the Athens American Legion Post 246; 10 a.m. to the Oliver Brown Memorial; 10:10 a.m. to the Sons Of Italy Lodge 1342 in Sayre; 10:30 a.m. at Howard Elmer Park; 10:40 a.m. at the Catholic War Veterans 773 on Sayre’s east side; 11:10 a.m. at J.E. Wheelock Fire Hall in Milltown; 11:20 a.m. at the Sayre American Legion Post 283 in Milltown; noon at Rest Cemetery in Sayre; 12:10 p.m. at the Waverly-Barton Fire Hall; 12:20 p.m. at the Waverly American Legion Monument; 12:30 p.m. at the Waverly War Memorial Stadium; 12:40 p.m. at Muldoon Park in Waverly; 12:50 p.m. in South Waverly Community Hall and 1 p.m. at the Waverly VFW Post 8104.
The Valley Color Guard reminds those looking to attend that all times are approximate.
