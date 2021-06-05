MONROETON — The Northern Tier Veterans Group will present their 4th Annual Veterans Picnic for the Bradford-Sullivan Veterans Appreciation Day on June 12 at noon.
The event will take place at Mountaineer Park in Monroeton.
Veterans gain free admission and the first 500 veterans there will receive a commemorative hat and shirt.
Guests pay a $5 donation.
According to the Northern Tier Veterans Group’s mission statement, the group was founded in 2019 by the Veterans picnic committee to handle the emergency needs of the veteran community, which includes peer support, direction and counseling.
“We aim to provide quick response to financial and medical equipment needs that our Veterans may have that fall outside of the VA, Federal, State or County programs,” according to the NVTG mission statement.
The NVTG is a nonprofit that relies on contributions from local businesses and charities.
Over the last four years, the NVTG has assisted over 50 veterans.
Peter Miller, the president of the NTVG, said the event is meant to honor the veterans of Bradford and Sullivan County who have served during a war time period where they experienced combat situations.
“This is my Christmas,” he said. “I do this once a year with my peers within the NTVG. We have a celebration for every veteran within the bi-county area.”
Miller said the event will include the Quilt of Valor presentations, music, military entrances, and a display of an American flag over a crane.
