Veterans Group prepares for 5th Annual NTVG Picnic

MONROETON — An annual event that honors all veterans will be held this Saturday, June 11 from noon to 4 p.m. in Monroeton.
The 5th Annual Bradford-Sullivan Counties Veterans Appreciation Day will take place at Mountaineer Park.
The Northern Tier Veterans Group hosts the event and invites veterans to the park for live music, food and recognition for their service to their country.
Guests pay a $5 donation, while the first 300 veterans will receive a shirt.
There will also be a presentation of quilts to some veterans in a ceremony from the Quilts of Valor Foundation. The quilts are created by the Bradford County Quilts of Valor, a group of volunteers who make them for service members touched by war, according to its website.
NVTG President Pete Miller stated that the event allows veterans who served in different conflicts and wars — such as Korea and Vietnam — to connect and bond over their shared experiences.
The event is supported by the American Legion, AMVETS, Catholic War Veterans, VFW, Marine Corps League, Bradford-Sullivan Counties Veterans Service Office, and St. John Neumann Assembly of the Knights of Columbus.
For more information, contact the NTVG at (570) 247-7632
