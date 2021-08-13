TOWANDA – Vocation: a sacred calling.
“We can call nursing a vocation,” Jan Venskytis stated.
The former Towanda resident and retired nurse had those special words Wednesday night for six young women preparing for careers in that field. Venskytis was the featured speaker at the annual 40&8 nursing scholarship banquet at American Legion Post 42, in Towanda.
Every year Voiture 549, the local unit of the national 40&8 veterans group, presents scholarships to several local nursing students during the Howard E. Smith Memorial Nursing Scholarship program. Nursing is a special focus of the 40&8 and the local group. The evening included a dinner provided by the Legion, remarks by Venskytis and presentation of the awards.
Voiture 549 covers Bradford County and other areas of the Northern Tier. It does not have a physical headquarters and uses the Legion building for its activities.
The 40&8 was founded in 1920 by members of the American Legion, also a national veterans group. Its name comes from the railroad cars that carried American soldiers to the front lines in France during World War I, cars that could hold either 40 men or eight horses. Because of the connection to France, many titles and words used in the organization are French.
“It’s said that they had to laugh to keep from crying,” Zeidner remarked of the soldiers. “Even the horses laughed!”
After dinner Pat Zeidner, director of the group’s scholarship committee, introduced the speaker. Now retired in North Carolina, Venskytis formerly lived in Towanda and was an active member of the nursing staff a Memorial Hospital, now Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital.
“I always wanted to be a nurse. I’ve never wanted to be anything else,” she said. “I’m a caring person and a compassionate person.”
Born and raised in Bethlehem, Pa., Venskytis attended nursing school at St. Luke’s Hospital, a 33-month course with no breaks. “I loved learning how the body works. … What a miracle!” she said. She also enjoyed learning how to care for the body.
After graduating in 1971, she and her husband, Frank, moved to Pittsburgh, where she got her nursing degree from the University of Pittsburgh. She worked as a pediatric nurse while studying. There, she helped children with serious medical problems like spina bifida, head injuries and brain tumors. “So it was pretty heavy stuff for a brand-new graduate.” But she loved working with children.
“I certainly developed a lot of empathy for people who are dealing with life challenges.”
With a talent for innovation, Venskytis developed a unit base in-service to mentor new graduates there. She also enjoyed teaching parents how to deal with spina bifida.
In 1979, the couple moved to the Towanda-Monroeton area. “You’re pretty employable wherever you go,” she noted of her career. Here, she worked in the Obstetrics Department at the Towanda hospital and started various classes for the public, such as those for siblings, breastfeeding, patient self-care and diabetic care.
In 1994 she became the Canton Elementary School nurse and later earned her master’s degree as a pediatric nurse practitioner from Syracuse University. In 2006 she retired and the couple moved to North Carolina. There, she works at a crisis pregnancy center. The couple have two children, Nicole and Nathan.
Life can present medical problems. “There’s no better career than nursing to help you navigate those challenges,” Venskytis said. Now, as a caregiver for her parents, she knows what questions to ask their doctors and can understand the medical system.
“Persevere in your studies. Find what you like to do,” she advised the students.
“I’ve never regretted my choice of nursing.”
Following Venskytis’ talk, Zeidner presented the students. This year’s scholarship recipients are:
- Nicole Benditt of Monroeton, a senior at Mansfield University. Her parents ae Kevin and Louise Benditt.
- Lauren Chase of Dushore, a senior at Marywood University, daughter of Ellen and Nathan Chase.
- Rachel Blanchard of Towanda, a senior at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and daughter of Doug and Robin Blanchard.
- Kelsey Day of Meshoppen, a junior at Messiah University, daughter of Doug and Amy Day.
- Sophia Shedden Gleckner from Troy, a sophomore at Mansfield University and daughter of Jim Shedden and Karen Norton.
- Jordan Shumway of Rome, a sophomore at Elmira College and daughter of Julie and Randy Slater.
The six students received a combined total of $4,500. Voiture 549 raises money for the scholarships by collecting and recycling cans and bottles. Anyone interested in donating these items may take them, in bags, to the pavilion behind the Legion.
Each student also received a rose, donated by The Petal Post, in Towanda.
