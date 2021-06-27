TOWANDA BOROUGH — The Bradford County Veterans Memorial Association (BCVMA) held a ceremony to celebrate the official completion of the Bradford County Veterans Memorial Park and to honor the association’s founder, Joseph Doherty on Saturday.
Boy Scouts were present handing out water on the hot and sunny occasion and offered assist to people if needed.
Bleachers were set up on the grounds for attendees to view the ceremony from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Troy Borough Mayor Mike Powers had the honor of making introductions and calling in the color guard for the ceremony.
Powers is a U.S. Navy veteran who served in the Vietnam War and serves as the commander of Post 49 in Troy.
The Color Guard marched in with the flags and stood before the Quintessential Soldier Statue as Kamri Hoffman performed the National Anthem for the ceremony.
An opening prayer was conducted by Brad Crane from Victory Church.
BCVMA CEO Tim Hoffman gave a speech detailing how the park went from being an unused lot to the park it is today.
Joseph Doherty has been battling cancer and could not be at the ceremony because he is in hospice care.
Organizers were live streaming the event for Doherty so that he could see his final version of the park come to fruition.
“The park started in 2009 and the project was put into stages to match the progression of the park,” said Hoffman. “Funding was challenging at times but they secured enough to finally complete the park.”
While celebrations for each phase have been done in the past, Hoffman said “today’s event is what Joe would call the grand hurrah with the completion of the park to its final stage.”
Hoffman called the dove of peace symbol that hangs above the Quintessential Soldier statue “the capstone of the final stage.”
Hoffman also described the various phases of the project, which started with laying down the pavers and bricks, then the creation of the War Ravaged Tree statue and the Quintessential Soldier Statue and then finally the monuments and the dove of peace.
“We will have a final salute to show our recognition for the founding father of this park, Joe Doherty,” said Hoffman.
The Towanda HS Marching Band proceeded to play the anthems to all branches of the Armed Forces.
Bradford County Commissioner Doug McKlinko spoke of how the park has given the area a lot of pride, especially as people including himself drive over the Route 6 Bridge and viewing it from there brings back memories of veterans he has known.
McKlinko said Doherty is a man of great determination and enthusiasm who never gave up on the park.
“Superstars take ideas and take them to fruition and that’s what Joe Doherty did,” he said. “You get a vision, an idea or a plan and you see it through.”
Chance Hendrick, staff sergeant of the local recruitment center spoke of how the park meant a lot to him because it’s the site of many oath taking ceremonies he has conducted.
It is also the place where he has met friendly veterans who have been open to sharing their stories and experiences with him.
Due to the pandemic, oath taking ceremonies could not be conducted at certain venues.
Hendrick made the decision to have the ceremonies at the park due to its openness.
He said 20 service members and their families have stood at the park for such ceremonies.
A virtual tour of the various statues, plaques and monuments of the park were conducted and live streamed for Doherty.
The tour showed attendees the plaques of the preamble to the Constitution, badges of all five branches of the military and a quote from Abraham Lincoln among many others.
“The park here honors the veterans of all wars including the ones still being fought,” said Larry White, the event organizer and member of American Legion Riders Post 510 who served in Operations Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom.
“It’s a great honor to have this park here in Bradford County,” said White.
