MONROETON — Vendors, government organizations, and non-profits joined the more than 250 veterans and guests that congregated at Mountaineer Park in Monroeton for the 5th annual Northern Tier Veterans Picnic.
Held each year by the Northern Tier Veterans Group, the day is meant as a day of appreciation and camaraderie, according to organizer and Director of the Bradford County Department of Veterans Affairs Pete Miller.
The event opened with a rendition of the Star Spangled Banner and a blessing by Air Force veteran and deacon Bill Graham.
“We are here to remember those who can’t be here today,” Graham reminded the crowd, “And we’re here because we are proud to have served our country.”
Attendees were treated to a live rendition of the National Anthem and lunch.
The county Department of Veterans Affairs van was on hand with literature describing the department’s goals and resources available to veterans in the area.
One group on hand was Hunts for Healing, a non-profit based out of Laceyville.
Hunts for Healing works with veterans struggling in their home lives who miss the feel of a unit and provides opportunities for hunting and outdoor recreation.
When asked why he felt organizing the picnic each year was important, member of Northern Tier Veterans Group Frank Socha said it was all about building community.
“You get a real sense of camaraderie with the people you serve, they know what you’ve been through. Bringing these people together gives them people to talk to, people who know what they know and what they experienced,” Socha replied.
Eight veterans were awarded hand-made quilts of valor for their service. The quilts were presented by the Bradford/Sullivan chapter of Quilts of Valor, which was started in 2003. Since the Bradford/Sullivan chapter was founded in 2016 they have awarded over 120 quilts to veterans in the area.
Jessica Stone, Ronald Hill, George Tucci, Michael Stavisky, Lynford Hart, Burton Adams, Edward Stone, and Timothy Gaughran were awarded quilts of valor this year.
After presentation of the quilts Socha took the microphone to remind everyone to mark their calendars, the picnic would return next to Mountaineer Park June 10, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.