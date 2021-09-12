Veterans receive Quilts of Valor at 9/11 remembrance ceremony

WEST BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP — Three veterans received the Quilts of Valor to honor their military service during the Patriots in the Park event on Saturday.
The event at Mt. Pisgah State Park also served as a 20th anniversary remembrance of the Sept. 11 attacks.
Donald Craig, Larry Krug and Willis Thomas were the recipients of the three quilts in recognition of their service during the Vietnam War.
The three men stood before a crowd of attendees and had the quilts wrapped around them for the ceremony.
The quilts are made by volunteers of the Bradford County Quilts of Valor, an organization that makes quilts for veterans and service members who were touched by war, according to their website.
“Quilts of Valor are awarded, not just handed out,” said BCQOV member Dawn Zimmerman. “This Quilt of Valor unquestionably says thank you for your service, sacrifice and valor.”
Zimmerman described how thousands of quilters across the country work hard to make the quilts for veterans of all conflicts.
“We believe that as we sow that love, caring and gratitude flow from our hearts through our hands and into the quilts that we make,” she said.
After receiving his quilt, Craig said the gift was an honor and that he was happy to see so many people taking the time to honor him and his service.
He served in the Air Force for 22 years in the Air Force and said that he went to Vietnam twice, which were difficult and challenging times.
Craig also said he felt humbled by the Quilt of Valor ceremony and that it was good to be appreciated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.