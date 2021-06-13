MONROETON — Veterans received Quilts of Valor in a ceremony at the 4th Annual Veterans Picnic for the Bradford-Sullivan Veterans Appreciation Day that was organized by the Northern Tier Veterans Group (NTVG).
The ceremony was conducted at Mountaineer Park in Monroeton where veterans gained free admission and the first 500 veterans received commemorative hats and shirts.
Guests paid a $5 donation to go towards the NTVG.
The quilts were created and provided by the Bradford County Quilts of Valor.
According to their website, the organization is a group of volunteers who make quilts for veterans and service members who were touched by war.
There were seven veterans who received their quilts under the picnic pavilion in front of a crowd of over 100 attendees.
According to NTVG’s mission statement, the group handles the emergency needs of the veteran community, which includes peer support, direction and counseling.
NVTG’s mission statement reads that they “aim to provide quick response to financial and medical equipment needs that our Veterans may have that fall outside of the VA, Federal, State or County programs.”
Over the last four years, the NVTG has assisted over 50 veterans.
Peter Miller, the president of the NTVG, was happy about the turnout and enjoyed seeing all the veterans.
“This is an awesome turnout and we are very surprised and pleased with it,” said Miller.
Miller attributed the huge crowd to people wanting to get out after the pandemic and because veterans enjoy the camaraderie.
NVTG is a nonprofit that relies on contributions from local businesses.
Miller said that he knew businesses were hurting due to the pandemic, so NVTG funded the event themselves.
A 50/50 drawing was conducted, but Miller said that there were fewer raffles and prizes this year.
Miller saw the picnic as a good sign that the public still wants to pay their respects to veterans while also enjoying a community event.
“If they didn’t come then they missed out on a good time,” said Miller.
Doug McLinko, vice chairman of Bradford County Board of Commissioners, was at the event and said he was appreciative of veterans’ service and what they have given to our country.
The event is personal for McLinko, who’s uncle never came home from the Korean War.
“These men and women here today are the reason that we can be here today,” he said. “This picnic is a small gratitude for what anybody can do for them.”
Daryl Miller, chairman of Bradford County Board of Commissioners, was happy to see so many residents and familiar faces in attendance.
“I’m here showing support to our veterans,” said Miller. “It’s a good thing to honor those that have given so much to preserve our liberties and freedoms.”
David Sturdevand, a Vietnam War veteran who served in the Air Force, said the picnic is a great yearly tradition for reuniting with people that he’s seen at previous picnics.
“It means a lot because I can meet with colleagues here and you don’t get that very often,” he said. “It’s nice just to talk to people that have had the same experiences as I have.”
Sturdevand hoped people take more time to honor veterans, especially those who fell in combat.
“We should be aware of those who are gone because they gave it all,” he said.
Jim Hemenway, a Vietnam War veteran who served in the U.S. Navy, was one of the recipients of a quilt.
He said that about 80% of the veterans at the event have seen combat.
Hemenway was thankful that so many people attended, especially fellow veterans.
He said that no matter what branch of the military that veterans have served in, all veterans are part of one big family.
