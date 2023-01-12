ANNVILLE, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) says that the start of the New Year is a good time for veterans to meet with an accredited veteran service officer to ensure they are receiving or maximizing the benefits they have earned through their service and sacrifice while in unform.

“Veterans deserve every benefit they earn through their service and should not hesitate to apply or double-check to see if new laws and regulations have changed their eligibility. This is especially true now with the new PACT Act law that expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances,” said Joel Mutschler, director, Bureau of Veterans Programs, Initiatives, Reintegration, and Outreach. “Plenty of help is available to veterans across the commonwealth with numerous accredited veteran service officers standing by to assist at no cost.”