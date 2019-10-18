TOWANDA BOROUGH — VFW Post 1568 and the American Legion will be honoring veterans with a “Wreaths Across America” ceremony at the Bradford County Veterans Memorial Park following the tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the Progress Authority building.
Two wreaths will placed in the park along with a remembrance tree that will be decorated with dog tags of Bradford County veterans at the ceremony.
Organizers of the ceremony ask that anyone who would like themselves or friends or family that are veterans to have a dog tag placed on the tree reach out to Vicki Wells at (570) 250-0688. Calls or texts will be accepted.
The dog tags will be free of charge to the veterans of family of veterans and will include their name and branch of service. The deadline to have a tag made will be Nov. 1.
This is the first year of the ceremony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.