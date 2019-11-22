ATHENS — Athens Township Supervisors rejected all bids for the relocation of Vetter Road during their meeting on Wednesday due to a crack appearing in the roadway causing an emergency closure.
According to the Public Works Director Susan Seck, the crack was found on Wednesday before the meeting by M.R. Dirt who was doing tree removal and bank stabilization work near the roadway.
“They were concerned when they started out this morning because there was three and a half feet of creek at the bottom. By the time this crack appeared there was one and a half feet of creek, so the bank was sliding,” stated Seck. “They were concerned of the bank just going down and ending up in the drink and that somebody would potentially get hurt on it.”
Due to fears of public safety and needing a quick action to be made, township supervisors deemed the situation an emergency and cancelled the bids. The township then voted to have Seck call all the companies that submitted bids to get updated quotes with the emergency situation in mind.
The previous bids were from Lineburgs Excavation and Paving for $3,500, M.R. Dirt for $3,800, Austin Excavating and Paving for $5,200 and S&A Construction and Excavation for $6,400.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.