PIKE TOWNSHIP – It was time to honor those who honor.

Northeast Memorial VFW Post 6824 Auxiliary recognized three members and a long-time elected official at their December meeting. Members Christine Thetga, Dawn Karpauitz and Gert Rockefeller all received certificates, pins and plaques for years of membership – Thetga and Karpauitz for 50 years each and Rockefeller for 42.