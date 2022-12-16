PIKE TOWNSHIP – It was time to honor those who honor.
Northeast Memorial VFW Post 6824 Auxiliary recognized three members and a long-time elected official at their December meeting. Members Christine Thetga, Dawn Karpauitz and Gert Rockefeller all received certificates, pins and plaques for years of membership – Thetga and Karpauitz for 50 years each and Rockefeller for 42.
“This is just an honor night,” Auxiliary President Anne Eastabrook noted. They can’t sit back and stop, she said, as the organization still needs their help.
State Rep. Tina Pickett also attended as a special guest, presenting the three members citations from the House of Representatives honoring their years of service.
But then the tables were turned as the auxiliary presented Pickett herself a “Friendship Quilt” and certificate in gratitude for her support over the years.
“It is from all your friends around the world!” presenter Ruth Clearwater told Pickett after fellow member Diane Elliott draped the quilt around her shoulders. The representative later said she never expected to be honored that night.
“It really feels good!” she said of the quilt. “I don’t want to unwrap it!”
Thetga joined the auxiliary Jan. 23, 1972, based on the military service of her brother Gerald Corbin. Corbin had served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. Karpauitz officially joined the next day, Jan. 24, on her husband, John, a Marine who’d been in the Korean War.
Based on her relationship to her own brother, Howard Williams, Rockefeller became a member Sept. 29, 1980. Williams, in the Army, also served in the Korean War.
“This is a pretty amazing record you have going here!” Pickett told Thetga. “I am very, very impressed.”
“You have always been supportive of this auxiliary’s activities and fund-raisers,” President Anne Eastabrook told Karpauitz. She always makes baked beans for events, she noted. Pickett, too, commended her for her work “and bringing out many baked beans!”
Eastabrook praised Rockefeller for her help. “You’re my mentor for the district president,” she said, an office both have held. She also noted Rockefeller makes afghans for the group’s penny socials and annual veterans’ picnic.
Clearwater and fellow quilter Sharon Barondeau of Rush, Susquehanna County, made Pickett’s Friendship Quilt, featuring a light-blue design.
