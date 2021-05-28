VFW, auxiliary, Pickett honor Windham firefighter

WINDHAM TOWNSHIP – A Windham Township firefighter recently received three awards in honor of his many years of dedication to his work.
Larry Edsell, a 45-year member of the Windham Township Volunteer Fire Company, received a certificate of appreciation from the state Veterans of Foreign Wars, a certificate of recognition from the Northeast Bradford VFW Auxiliary and a citation from the state House of Representatives.
Every year, the state and national VFWs present Public Servant Awards to chosen firefighters, emergency medical technicians and law enforcement officers. The person the state VFW selects in each category is then entered in the national contest. The local VFW chose Edsell to enter in the awards contest. Although another Pennsylvania firefighter was chosen for the state award, Edsell did receive the certificate from the Pennsylvania VFW.
At a special Windham firefighters’ meeting Wednesday night, NEB VFW President Glenn Owen and Auxiliary President Anne Eastabrook presented Edsell with the certificates and cash awards. On behalf of state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110), auxiliary member Diane Elliott presented him the House citation honoring his service.
“We’re here to recognize Larry for his outstanding contributions to the community and the safety of the community,” Owen stated. Without volunteers risking their lives, he said, many people in the area would not be alive.
Pickett “certainly appreciates all our heroes and you are one,” Elliott told Edsell.
Edsell has a lengthy resume related to his emergency service. It includes, but is not limited to: positions as fire chief and assistant chief; administration of CPR and first aid; search-and-rescue operations at fire scenes; being instrumental in 2011 Windham Township catastrophic flooding response; working with junior firefighters; fundraising; portraying Smokey the Bear at school programs; emergency care for sick veterans and injured community members; Fireman of the Year Award three times; Windham Emergency Medical Services Award; and county delegate for Windham Township.
Asked his reaction to receiving the honors, Edsell laughed. “I can’t believe it!”
