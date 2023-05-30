TOWANDA – State Rep. Tina Pickett and two members of Northeast Bradford Memorial VFW Post 6824 Auxiliary recently helped residents of the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital Personal Care Home observe Memorial Day.
The three guests spoke to residents at a special gathering in the main-floor dining room this past Thursday, sharing information on topics related to the holiday and handing out flags and Buddy Poppies.
Auxiliary member Diane Elliott began the program by quoting the popular saying that only two people have been willing to die for us: Jesus, to save our souls, and the soldier, to give us freedom. Memorial Day, she explained, is a time to remember veterans who have served and died.
She then told the history of the Buddy Poppy, the small, red, artificial flowers often seen this time of year. Moina Michael originally began efforts to sell poppies to raise money for soldiers, and in 1922 the VFW was the first veterans’ organization to do that. In 1924, the artificial Buddy Poppy was developed. It was, and still is, made by veterans.
Pickett shaped the history of “Taps,” the bugle song often played to honor deceased veterans. It was first used in a funeral in 1862, she read, with its lyrics including the phrase: “Day is done, gone the sun from the hills, from the lake, from the sky. All is well, safely rest. God is nigh.”
She and Auxiliary President Anne Eastabrook then demonstrated how to fold a U.S. flag, with Elliott explaining the meanings of each of the 13 folds, including things like life, eternal life, faith in God, motherhood and fatherhood.
Pickett said that when she speaks to children, she tells them: “There is a real deep value and importance and meaning to every one of those folds.”
Eastabrook then read more about the Buddy Poppy, and the group said the Pledge of Allegiance. She explained the proper way to dispose of a worn flag.
“My dad was in World War II,” Pickett said in conclusion. She told how her mother enjoyed seeing cemeteries full of flags around Memorial Day. “That was very important to her … and I understood what that meant.”
After the program, veterans were honored and residents enjoyed ice cream and pieces of a cake decorated with berries to look like a flag.
