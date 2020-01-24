Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko announced Thursday that a representative from Vice President Mike Pence’s office is expected to visit Bradford County in the first part of March.
“That’s a big deal,” said McLinko. “They want to come up and they want to look at some of the things that are going on in our county.”
McLinko has been working with the vice president’s office on a variety of issues, including coordinating a national energy conference for local governments that could end up in Pennsylvania.
The upcoming visit will feature Pence’s senior policy adviser Drew Horn, although a specific date is still being worked out.
“We’ll be getting the tour ready as soon as we find out what time they will be hitting the Bradford-Wyoming County line since they will be coming from Scranton,” McLinko said.
“This administration is very engaging and shows a lot of attention to rural Pennsylvania and rural America,” he added. “In my years as commissioner I have never seen that before.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.