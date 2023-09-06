generic Police

RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP — Two burglars held two victims at gunpoint and wounded one of them before stealing four firearms and ammunition on Aug. 22 in Ridgebury Township.

Around 12:45 a.m., two people broke into a residence on Monkey Run Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police. They held two occupants at gunpoint and demanded to know where firearms could be found.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.