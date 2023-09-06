RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP — Two burglars held two victims at gunpoint and wounded one of them before stealing four firearms and ammunition on Aug. 22 in Ridgebury Township.
Around 12:45 a.m., two people broke into a residence on Monkey Run Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police. They held two occupants at gunpoint and demanded to know where firearms could be found.
“A struggle ensued resulting in a shot being fired, striking one of the victims in the foot,” according to the police report. The victim sustained minor injuries from the gunshot.
The stolen items include a 67 Stevens Model 67 12G pump action/bare metal with wood stock, Remington Bolt Action gray synthetic stock and Simmons scope, Mossberg .22 caliber black and red rifle with pistol grip, 1022 Ruger semiautomatic .22 caliber rifle with a black wood stick, and ammo can consisting of 50 rounds of buckshot or slug. The combined value of the stolen items is $500.
After the robbery, the two burglars fled on a motorcycle with the stolen items, the police report shows. The home invasion and theft remains under investigation.
Anyone with information on the burglary can contact state police at (570) 265-2186.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
