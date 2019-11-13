A write-in campaign proved successful for Wysox Township Supervisor Chairman Bill Them.
In May, Kevin J. West secured the republican nomination by beating the incumbent Them by one vote, 129-128. However, once the write-in votes were counted from last week’s general election, it was Them who won by two votes, 226 to 228, according to the Bradford County Elections Office.
With the victory, Them will serve another six years in office.
In a statement following his victory, Them said: “I would like to thank my opponent, Kevin West, for waging a well fought and clean campaign with just one vote deciding the spring election and only two votes deciding the fall election. It will be remembered as one of the closest contests in Wysox Township history, showing that your vote really does matter.
“I would like to thank all of my supporters. This victory would not have been possible without them. It is with humility and gratitude that I will begin my second term as Wysox Township Supervisor in January of 2020.
“I want to thank my wife, Pat, who was my staunchest supporter. She was with me throughout the campaign.
“I look forward to continue serving all the people of Wysox Township to the best of my ability.”
