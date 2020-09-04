On Thursday, Bradford County Commissioner Daryl Miller and Elections Director Renee Smithkors took some time to record a video to answer frequently-asked questions about the upcoming election.
Miller explained that the video was made in an effort to take the confusion out of what local voters are experiencing this election season. Smithkors confirmed that, as of now, the election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 3 and that all 61 polling locations in the county will be open. She also answered questions about mail-in ballots, highlighting the only way someone will receive a mail-in ballot from Bradford County is if they request one. She added that the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 19.
Those who voted in the last four years will still be registered. People can call the elections office to check if they are unsure.
Miller encouraged everyone to vote, adding there will be plenty of personal protective equipment at the polling places.
He concluded, “We want to ensure as a county that your elections are safe and secure. We’re doing everything to make sure that happens.”
The end of the video includes a number of websites to help with things like voter registration, or applying for a mail-in ballot.
The video is available on the commissioners' Facebook page.
