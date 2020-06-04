Because of the unusual and extraordinary circumstances facing class of 2020 seniors brought on by COVID-19 and the related shutdown of schools and businesses, some local churches are putting together a video to encourage and provide advice to Bradford County’s seniors.
Speakers participating in the video include Northeast Bradford senior Luke Tice, NEB teacher Micah Russell, the Rev. Seth Macaluso from Neath Church, the Rev. Ben Miller from the Bumpville Bible Church, the Rev. David Pitcher of West Warren Congregational Church, and the Rev Rich Vieldhouse.
The video, which is entitled “Words of Wisdom and Hope for Bradford County Seniors of 2020,” will be released at noon on Friday and remain available throughout the summer on the following YouTube channels and websites: Bumpville Bible Church, Orwell Bible Church, Rome PA, Pastor Seth Macaluso, and on the West Warren Congregational-Church Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.