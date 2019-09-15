Vietnam Veterans Last Man’s Club holds annual picnic

You know what they say …
“’Nam vets never die. They just go to hell and regroup.”
At least that’s what members of the local Vietnam Veterans Last Man’s Club might tell you. The saying, along with a picture of a skull wearing a Green Beret cap, is painted on poster they had at their annual picnic Saturday afternoon.
The club, which includes several veterans of that war from around Bradford County, met for an afternoon of eating and visiting at the Overpeck campground along the Susquehanna River in the Macedonia area. The club has 17 members and most came to the picnic.
President Roy Schrimp explained the club is similar to ones set up by World War I veterans. They would get a bottle of wine and keep it through the years, in the meantime holding annual get-togethers. As time went on, members would pass away. Finally, the last survivor would get the wine.
The VVLMC has a large bottle of port wine someone brought home from Vietnam. It was on display at the picnic. The bottle reportedly has survived two floods and at one time was lost for two years.
“I think it’s just awesome!” county Director of Veterans Affairs Pete Miller said of the picnic. He loves meeting the veterans and has worked with some of them through his office. “I love it when I can get the older guys all the compensation they deserve.”
They’re a “good bunch of guys,” Schrimp agreed.
