Hundreds gathered at Sayre's Riverfront Park to participate in a candlelight vigil in honor of the memory of George Floyd and all that have lost their lives at the hands of law enforcement on Tuesday evening. The vigil was organized by a group of Valley teachers that wanted to teach their students and children about the plight of black and brown people in America and how white people can join them in solidarity and work for a better future. Look for more in a future edition of The Daily Review.
Vigil held in memory of George Floyd, minorities killed by law enforcement (photos)
