WAVERLY — Volunteers with The Bridge of the Penn-York Valley Churches have been busy sorting through countless vintage donations and pricing furniture as they get ready for this weekend’s vintage sale and chicken barbecue.
Since it began in 2015, the sale has become one of the staple fundraisers for the organization, which provided more than $73,000 in assistance through its voucher programs last year. Weber added that The Bridge also gives out more than 100 vouchers each year for furniture as well as many clothing items to those in need.
Money raised through Saturday’s sale will benefit the various ministries The Bridge operates in the Valley.
“It’s amazing,” said Marilyn Weber, president of The Bridge. “Whatever The Bridge does the community supports it.”
As volunteers organized some of the display shelves in the warehouse Wednesday afternoon, Weber remarked about how much the fundraiser has grown compared to its first year, with more donations to sell and more shelving needed to hold them.
“We’re blown away by the fact that people will go out of their way to bring us their treasures,” said volunteer Cathy Moliski. “ … I feel that we are good stewards of everything.”
Weber noted that The Bridge goes beyond just handing out vouchers, establishing relationships with those who they help to find out what their needs are and to see how they are doing after.
“They come back a few years later and help us. How cool is that?” Moliski added. “If that didn’t happen, I probably wouldn’t be here — because I wouldn’t see a change. But I see a change.”
Items will be set up both outside and inside the warehouse on Saturday, while the Rollin’ Dead motorcycle club — which has been part of the event since the beginning — handles the chicken barbecue.
This is also the second year that the sale is being held in conjunction with the Waverly Fall Fest at East Waverly Park, which is organized by the Waverly Business Association and will feature food, vendors, and a variety of family activities.
The fundraiser will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their warehouse, which is located just north of the intersection of Cayuta Avenue and Route 17C.
