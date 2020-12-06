TOWANDA BOROUGH – The Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce staff, membership base and volunteers worked hard over the past few months in order to revamp the usual festivities of this year’s Hometown Christmas to keep participants safe from COVID-19.
Director Cait Monahon previously told The Review that the CBCCC set out to offer virtual events for participants to enjoy from their homes.
They anticipated that participants would use their discretion to take their own precautions at the parade and drive-in movie, the only planned events of the weekend they had to be physically present for.
This year’s Hometown Christmas celebration began with a Facebook livestream of the annual tree lighting at Madigan Park on Friday evening.
Virtual family entertainment kicked off on Saturday with two Facebook videos of Mrs. Claus reading holiday stories for children that streamed live at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. from the Hatch House Bed & Breakfast in Towanda.
This gave families multiple options for when they wanted to tune in and enjoy listening to traditional holiday classics like “Frosty the Snowman” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
Surprise guests Catherine Brown and Daisy Bailey of the Bradford-Sullivan Counties’ Outstanding Young Woman Program read stories for the families who tuned in as well.
“I was really impressed with her charisma,” Monahon said about Brown, 2021 OYW winner, “She did a wonderful job.”
A fellow participant of the OYW scholarship program, Bailey served the community throughout the day, reading poetry to children during the livestream and playing music with the Towanda High School band during the reverse/drive-thru Christmas parade.
Floats and performers of the reverse parade were stationary as cars rolled through down the Merrill Parkway starting from Mix Street.
Monahon thanked Bishop Brothers Construction for their continued support of the CBCCC and bringing three decorated vehicles to the parade.
She expressed gratitude for all of this year’s sponsors, including Building Outreach Opportunities, Inc. which had a notable float based off of “The Grinch.”
Since it wasn’t safe for Santa Claus to throw candy off of his float in his usual way of closing off the parade, he and Princess Anna of Arendelle gifted cars with goodie bags full of candy, holiday goodies, and a thank you card as they exited the parade on Elizabeth Street.
The goodie bags also had a flyer for the Wysox Presbyterian Church in thanks for the use of the parking lot for the drive-in holiday movie scheduled for 6:30 p.m. which was cancelled due to the weather.
