Veterans will soon have the opportunity to learn about programs and benefits they can acquire through an upcoming virtual event.
The Virtual Veteran Town Hall Series will provide Pennsylvania’s nearly 800,000 veterans with a convenient platform to listen to and ask questions about benefits earned through their military service. The event is presented by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.
The first of the five virtual Town Halls will take place via Webex from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on March 16. The topic will be veteran suicide prevention with a focus on the support and resources available to veterans throughout Pennsylvania.
Brig. Gen. Maureen Weigl will be one of the presenters of the virtual event. She serves as the DMVA deputy adjutant general for Veterans Affairs.
Rick Hamp of the DMVA will also serve as a presenter during the series. He is Pennsylvania’s lead for the Veterans Administration’s Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Specifically, he leads their program called the Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans and Their Families. “
Veterans often have questions about the benefits they earned through their service to our nation, and the DMVA wants to make it easy for them to get answers,” said Joel Mutschler, DMVA director of the Bureau of Veterans Programs, Initiatives, Reintegration, and Outreach. “This 2022 Town Hall Series will address topics that speak to the challenges many veterans are facing every day, while providing the solutions they are looking for. It’s our intent to host these events to better inform and assist our veterans and their families.”
The following are the dates, times and topics for the 2022 Virtual Veteran Town Hall Series:
• March 16, 5-6:30 p.m. – Veteran Suicide Prevention
• May 18, 5-6:30 p.m. – Serving Older Veterans
• July 13, 5-6:30 p.m. – Resources for Homeless Veterans
• Sept. 14, 5-6:30 p.m. – Transportation Issues Facing Veterans
• Nov. 2, 5-6:30 p.m. – Honoring Veterans for Their Service and Sacrifice
Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions of the presenters live during the Webex through the chat feature.
