WAVERLY — Nineteenth century hymn writer Philip P. Bliss was remembered and honored on Sunday, when a concert and presentation was held at the Valley United Presbyterian Church in Waverly.
Vocalists Carrie Hooper and Michael Burrell performed a number of songs composed by Bliss, with Burrell also acting out a portrayal of Bliss. Two songs were even performed with the accompaniment of Gary Tucker on Bliss’ very own melodeon, which was restored by L. Peckham & Son in 1998.
For a period of his life Bliss resided in Rome, where he taught in the Towner Hill School and the Rome Academy. Today, the Bliss house at 969 Main St. in Rome is home to the P.P. Bliss Gospel Songwriters Museum.
A cenotaph dedicated to Bliss was constructed in the Rome Cemetery in 1877, a year after Bliss’ death. The Bliss house in Rome was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1986, and in May of 1947 a Pennsylvania Historical Marker recognizing Bliss was placed along Route 187 in Rome.
