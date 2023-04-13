Vocational education support climbs the legislative priority list

Preston High School students Arrington Bucklew, left, and Chase Loughry look over some of the job training opportunities offered to students by companies and unions in Kingwood, W.Va.

 AP Photo/Kathy Plum

(The Center Square) – Boosting funding for career and technical education programs stands out among the governor’s budget priorities this year as legislative leaders signal joint support for the request.

During a Democratic House Majority Policy Committee on Wednesday, lawmakers heard from vocational leaders about the impact the programs have on students’ future careers – and their pride.