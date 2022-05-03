Volunteers complete highway clean-up

Route 187, between Wysox and Rome, is a bit cleaner.
Volunteers from the Libertarian Party of Bradford County completed their spring Adopt-a-Highway clean up on a recent Saturday. Members picked up litter along the two mile stretch of Route 187 north from Route 6 in Wysox to Claverack Road. Local business owner Kathy Goodwin (The Hair Mill), invited the group to stage their clean up from her parking lot, near the north end of their clean up area.
“I was pleased that we had twice as many volunteers today than last time,” said Liz Terwilliger, chairwoman of the LPBC. “Unfortunately, there’s a lot of litter here. Having more people helped make the work go more quickly.”
She noted that voluntary action is a key tenant of Libertarian philosophy.
“Individuals are free to choose what projects or causes to give of their time and resources.” said Terwilliger. “I clean up the roadsides around our home in Warren Center with my grandchildren. With the Adopt-a-Highway program, we can safely expand our clean up to larger roadways.”
PennDOT provides participating organizations with safety training and supplies like gloves, bags and safety vests, and the volunteers provide the labor.
The Adopt-a-Highway program requires participating organizations to conduct one clean up in the spring and another in the fall. LPBC’s next road clean-up will be in September. Those interested do not need to be a member to participate. Interested volunteers can contact Terwilliger at lpofbc@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.