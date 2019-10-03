WYSOX TOWNSHIP — First responder volunteers in the Wysox area are asking for Western Alliance to be held responsible after abruptly ending their service in Wysox on Monday.
Sandy Curtis, a EMT from the Asylum area that served on the Wysox EMS board of directors when they officially merged with Western Alliance in 2018, told the Review on Wednesday that she felt that Western Alliance did not hold their end of the bargain in Wysox after merging with Wysox EMS.
Wysox EMS merged with Western Alliance after one of Wysox’s ambulances was no longer operational, according to Curtis. She said that Wysox EMS also feared larger competitors from outside of the area. Court documents from the merger showed that Wysox EMS was having trouble providing volunteer ambulance services because of increased costs of compliance with new state requirements.
“We wanted to guarantee service for a longer time,” Curtis said of the decision to merge on Wednesday. “Western said the volunteers were golden and they would continue to do everything they could to utilize the volunteers.”
After the merger some of Wysox’s volunteers were hired by Western Alliance, but then volunteers noticed that instead of using the Wysox EMTs, Western Alliance was using their already staffed workers and paying them overtime, according to Curtis.
“Granted, people work jobs and aren’t always available, but there were a lot of times they could have chosen per diem,” Curtis added.
Another volunteer that did not want to be named in this story said that of 19 volunteers that worked out of Wysox, only four remained a few months after the merger.
“They kind of made the volunteers feel they weren’t as good as paid employees,” Curtis said.”That kind of pushed volunteers out.”
The unnamed volunteer also said that Wysox EMS had enough money in the bank to stay in service for around three more years at the time of the merger.
“I would like to know what Western did with the funds that Wysox EMS had in when they merged,” Curtis stated.
The unanticipated move to end service in Wysox, which covers surrounding municipalities like Asylum, Standing Stone, and Rome, appears to violate Pennsylvania code as well, specifically PA Code 1027.13 which states:
“An EMS agency shall give at least 90 days advance notice to each appropriate regional EMS council, PSAP and chief executive officer of a political subdivision within its service area, as well as the chief executive officer of each political subdivision outside of its service area that relies upon it for service even if not provided on a routine basis, before it discontinues its operations or providing an EMS service out of any location at which it is licensed to provide that service or reducing the days or hours it provides the service. The EMS agency shall also advertise notice of its intent to discontinue operations or a service, or reduce the days or hours it provides the service, in a newspaper of general circulation in its service area at least 90 days in advance of discontinuing its operations or a service, or reducing the days or hours it provides the service, and shall provide the Department with written notice that it has met these responsibilities at least 90 days in advance of taking action.”
“I was quite irritated, because there are rules that are needed to be followed,” Curtis said of her reaction to the news of Western Alliance closing in Wysox. “We did it when we merged with them. They haven’t honored their agreements, they at this point, are showing they can to do people what they want and get away with it. I think we all need to write letters to the board of health, EMS council and the Attorney General’s office to let them know that there were rules that have been broken and they should at least be reprimanded for it.”
Western Alliance also solicited subscriptions, or a fee that would be paid to the emergency service provider where if the person paying the fee were to use an ambulance they would not be charged above what their insurance would pay, before their service in Wysox ended. Western Alliance entered into an agreement with Guthrie Towanda Memorial EMS to take over the Wysox service, but it is unclear if Guthrie will honor the paid subscriptions to Western Alliance. Guthrie could not confirm or deny if they would honor the subscriptions on Wednesday.
“They shouldn’t get away scot-free,” Curtis said.
Wysox Township said that they have no comment on matters that may have potential litigation.
Western Alliance CEO Rodney Decker could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
