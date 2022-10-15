Volunteers holding collection drive throughout October

Local volunteers are holding a collection drive for personal care and hygiene products throughout the month of October.
Liz Terwilliger and a host of volunteers have been maintaining a permanent Community Hygiene Pantry behind Mad Hatters Café and Tea Garden in Athens, PA since 2021. Early this summer a second was added behind Helping Hands Food Pantry in Wyalusing, PA.
The pantries contain personal care items such as shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, combs, soap, shaving supplies as well as feminine hygiene products and sometimes diapers. The pantries were installed by Terwilliger and her husband and are hosted by local businesses. The Athens pantry is hosted by Mad Hattters Café and Tea Garden. The Wyalusing pantry is hosted by Helping Hands Food Pantry. The Libertarian Party of Bradford County has chosen to specifically support the pantries with volunteer time as part of their community projects. Volunteers maintain the pantries, making repairs and cleaning up as needed. Community members drop off supplies directly to the pantry, stocking it with their donations. Anyone in the community is welcome to stop by and take what they need from the pantry.
“There are many people using the pantry,” reports Terry Johnston, owner of Mad Hatters in Athens, “People have been respectful, with a number of people dropping off donations and numerous people stopping by for supplies.”
“That’s the idea behind these Community Hygiene Pantries,” says Terwilliger, “Neighbors helping neighbors, dropping off donations when they can and picking up supplies from the pantry when they have a need.”
If these community pantries are self-sustaining, then why hold a collection drive?
“The pantries have been self-sustaining, but there are things people don’t routinely think to donate. We get lots of donations of toothbrushes and dental floss for example, but feminine hygiene products are less commonly donated. We decided it was time to do a collection drive to fill in gaps for things like that and to be sure we have supplies to keep the pantries stocked through the winter,” explained Terwilliger. “Additionally, a collection drive draws attention to the existence of the pantries helping get the word out to those who may need to use it.”
Terwilliger reports that they are in the process of establishing a third Pantry in the Troy/Canton area with the support of volunteers and in collaboration with businesses in the area. That pantry will also need to be stocked.
Businesses and organizations are needed to serve as drop off locations, places where community members can leave donations. Volunteers will provide collection boxes, empty boxes as needed throughout the drive and stock the pantries. Johnston indicated that Mad Hatters has storage area that the group will use to hold collected supplies until they are needed in the pantries.
