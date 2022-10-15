Volunteers holding collection drive throughout October

A permanent Community Hygiene Pantry is located at Mad Hatters Cafe and Tea Garden in Athens and is accepting products.

 Photo Provided

Local volunteers are holding a collection drive for personal care and hygiene products throughout the month of October.

Liz Terwilliger and a host of volunteers have been maintaining a permanent Community Hygiene Pantry behind Mad Hatters Café and Tea Garden in Athens, PA since 2021. Early this summer a second was added behind Helping Hands Food Pantry in Wyalusing, PA.