Volunteers prepare for Troy Fair livestock shows

TROY — The Troy Fair is the time of year when many young animal stewards get to show their stuff, and yesterday community members came together to prepare the facilities for young showers.
Over 30 volunteers consisting of parents, children, young, and old all came together to help the Bradford County Youth Open Livestock Expo prepare. Show pens were constructed at the beef and sheep showings in the main livestock barns and at the pig barn.
Several young showers carried buckets of sawdust into each pen in the pig barn to prepare them for the animals that will start to come in this weekend.
Erin Cole, who organized this particular work bee, said 60-65 pigs are likely to come through the barn this year.
“It’s a little down from last year, but we’re still kind of recovering from COVID and piglets were hard to find this spring,” Cole said.
Volunteers split among the 3 show areas setting up gates to build the show rings and lay down a thick layer of sawdust so the animals will be comfortable and safe as they’re being showed.
Volunteer Paul Yoachim noted preparing for the fair is not just a week-of affair.
“It takes all year to plan for this stuff,” Yoachim explained, “and as soon as this fair is over we start looking for the judges for next year. It’s a year-long project.”
Livestock showers can expect a busy week next week, with shows starting Monday and the livestock auction Wednesday at 10 a.m.
