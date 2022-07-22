Volunteers prepare for Troy Fair livestock shows

Young volunteers and showers carried buckets of sawdust to the animal pens so they’d be clean and dry when the critters move in for fair week.

 Review Photo/Matt Jennigns

TROY — The Troy Fair is the time of year when many young animal stewards get to show their stuff, and yesterday community members came together to prepare the facilities for young showers.

Over 30 volunteers consisting of parents, children, young, and old all came together to help the Bradford County Youth Open Livestock Expo prepare. Show pens were constructed at the beef and sheep showings in the main livestock barns and at the pig barn.

Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.