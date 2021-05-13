In light of the recent guilty plea and resignation of Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman, voters will be able to elect a candidate to fill out the remaining two years on Salsman’s term in the Nov. 2 Municipal General Election, according to the Bradford County Office of Election and Voter Services.
On Feb. 3, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro charged Salsman with 24 felony and misdemeanor charges, which include sexual assault, intimidating a witness or victim, and encouraging prostitution based on the testimony of five women. Shapiro alleged that during Salsman’s time in private practice, he “repeatedly used his position to pressure vulnerable female clients into sexual contact at the law office.”
On Friday, May 7, Salsman pleaded guilty to charges of promoting prostitution, a felony, and the misdemeanors of obstruction and witness intimidation as part of a plea agreement. Salsman faces a maximum of 11 years in prison and a $25,000 fine, and is scheduled for sentencing on July 9.
In the interim, the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas will make an appointment to serve as district attorney until the first Monday of January 2022,
Those interested in running for the position should contact their political party leaders, who are as follows:
- Democratic Party Chairwoman Lisa LaBarre (615) 559-8189;
- Republican Party Chairman Richard Harris (570) 721-2000;
- Libertarian Party Chairman Greg Perry (570) 250-2652.
Elections officials added that minor political body candidates must acquire at least 243 signatures from registered Bradford County voters on their nomination papers. Nomination certificates and papers must be filed with the elections office no later than Sept. 13.
To obtain minor political party papers, call Bradford County Elections Director Renee Smithkors at (570) 265-1717 or email smithkorsr@bradfordco.org.
