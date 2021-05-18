From 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, voters will choose who in their respective political parties will be advancing to the November Municipal General Election.
The ballot for each municipality includes township supervisors or borough council seats, school board positions, borough mayors, judge and inspector of elections, constables and tax collectors.
In addition, all registered voters, regardless of party affiliation, will be able to vote on four state ballot questions — three of which are proposed amendments to Pennsylvania’s Constitution.
They are as follows:
- Do you favor expanding the use of the indebtedness authorized under the referendum for loans to volunteer fire companies, volunteer ambulance services and volunteer rescue squads under 35 PA.C.S. §7378.1 (related to referendum for additional indebtedness) to include loans to municipal fire departments or companies that provide services through paid personnel and emergency medical services companies for the purpose of establishing and modernizing facilities to house apparatus equipment, ambulances and rescue vehicles, and for purchasing apparatus equipment, ambulances and rescue vehicles, protective and communications equipment and any other accessory equipment necessary for the proper performance of the duties of the fire companies and emergency medical services companies?
- Shall the Pennsylvania Constitution be amended to change existing law and increase the power of the General Assembly to unilaterally terminate or extend a disaster emergency declaration—and the powers of Commonwealth agencies to address the disaster regardless of its severity pursuant to that declaration—through passing a concurrent resolution by simple majority, thereby removing the existing check and balance of presenting a resolution to the Governor for approval or disapproval?
- Shall the Pennsylvania Constitution be amended to change existing law so that: a disaster emergency declaration will expire automatically after 21 days, regardless of the severity of the emergency, unless the General Assembly takes action to extend the disaster emergency; the Governor may not declare a new disaster emergency to respond to the dangers facing the Commonwealth unless the General Assembly passes a concurrent resolution; the General Assembly enacts new laws for disaster management?
- Shall the Pennsylvania Constitution be amended by adding a new section providing that equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged because of an individual’s race or ethnicity
During last week’s Bradford County Commissioners meeting, Commissioner Doug McLinko encouraged any voters who don’t understand the questions to do their homework.
“I know I had to research them,” he said. “ … Understand exactly what it means before you go in and vote.”
“We encourage everybody to get out and vote,” said Bradford County Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller. “It’s very important.”
Leading up to today’s election, Kelly Gannon announced a write-in campaign for Wysox Township Supervisor, while Jenny Riley, Jaimee Alsing, and Felicia Kmetz announced write-in campaigns for Sayre School Board with this paper. The Sayre School Board election includes former Sayre Area School District Business Manager Sam Moore, who was placed on administrative leave in August 2016 and left the school district on June 30, 2017 through a retirement and release agreement with the school district that allowed him the use of accumulated sick, vacation and personal days throughout the 2016-2017 school year.
Audits filed before Moore’s departure showed multiple examples of inaccurate financial reporting, although then-Superintendent Sherry Griggs said the school district hadn’t found any indication of intentional fraud or criminal activity.
Below is a list of all of the seats and candidates who will be included on today’s Republican and Democratic ballots.
ALBA BOROUGH
Mayor (four year term, vote for one)
- Dale G. Palmer (R)
Councilman (four year term, vote for not more than four)
- Tom Hojnowski (R)
- Broc E. Forbes (R)
- Stephen V. Bastion (R)
- Carol A. Bastion (R)
Councilman (two year term, vote for one)
- Danielle M. May (R)
Auditor (six year term, vote for one)
Tax Collector (four year term, vote for one)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Dessa M. Staboleski (R)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Sharon Spencer (R)
ALBANY TOWNSHIP
Supervisor (six year term, vote for one)
- Mary J. Moon (R)
Auditor (six year term, vote for one)
Auditor (four year term, vote for one)
Tax Collector (for year term, vote for one)
-Connie Boyer (R)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
- Thomas Raymond Broscius (R)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
ARMENIA TOWNSHIP
Supervisor (six year term, vote for one)
- Steven S. Harris (R)
Auditor (six year term, vote for one)
- Karyn R. Harwick (R)
Auditor (four year term, vote for one)
Auditor (two year term, vote for one)
- Tiffany Putnam (R)
Tax Collector (four year term, vote for one)
- Mallory J. Babcock (R)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Donna Wandell (R)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
ASYLUM TOWNSHIP
Supervisor (six year term, vote for one)
- Donald Johnson, Jr. (R)
- Jack Tuttle, II (R)
Auditor (six year term, vote for one)
- Sharon Winter (R)
Tax Collector (four year term, vote for one)
- Annette Madigan (R)
- Billie Jo Tuttle (R)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Lola J. Kunkle (D)
ATHENS BOROUGH
Mayor (four year term, vote for one)
- Francis Skip Roupp (R)
- William Cotton (R)
Council (four year term, vote for not more than three)
- Sharon Sporn (D)
- Matt Patton (D)
- JoAnne Polzella (R)
- Patrick Cotton (R)
- Jeffrey Nason (R)
- Anthony Smith (R)
Tax Collector (four year term, vote for one)
- Paul H. Gilbert (R)
High Constable (six year term, vote for one)
- James M. Canning, Sr. (R)
ATHENS BOROUGH FIRST WARD
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Katie Jones (R)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
ATHENS BOROUGH SECOND WARD
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
- Robert E. Wilkinson (R)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
ATHENS BOROUGH THIRD WARD
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
ATHENS BOROUGH FOURTH WARD
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
- James M. Canning, Sr. (R)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Joyce D. Weaver (R)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Sharon K. Slater (R)
ATHENS TOWNSHIP
Supervisor (six year term, vote for not more than two)
- Matthew E. Wayman (R)
- Alan Burgess (R)
- Tressa C. Heffron (R)
Auditor (six year term, vote for one)
Tax Collector (four year term, vote for one)
- Ginger Kinner (R)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
- Joshua E. Canning (R)
ATHENS TOWNSHIP FIRST DISTRICT
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
ATHENS TOWNSHIP SECOND DISTRICT
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
BURLINGTON BOROUGH
Mayor (four year term, vote for one)
Council (four year term, vote for not more than three)
- John M. Butts (R)
Council (two year term, vote for not more than two)
Auditor (six year term, vote for one)
Auditor (four year term, vote for one)
Auditor (two year term, vote for one)
Tax Collector (four year term, vote for one)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Sharon Butts (R)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- JaNell Young (R)
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP
Supervisor (six year term, vote for one)
Auditor (six year term, vote for one)
Tax Collector (four year term, vote for one)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Mary Lou Rogers (R)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Jeffrey Y. Selleck (R)
WEST BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP
Supervisor (six year term, vote for one)
- Ralph A. Jennings (R)
Auditor (six year term, vote for one)
Tax Collector (four year term, vote for one)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Sherrill Jennings (R)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Doris Parks (D)
- Kathryn D. Walters (R)
CANTON BOROUGH
Mayor (four year term, vote for one)
- Dean Vanderpool (R)
- Richard B. Porter, Sr. (R)
Council (four year term, vote for not more than three)
- Lynette D. Ambruch (R)
-Brian Koval (R)
-William Mosher (R)
Alyssa J. Packard (R)
Robert E. Johnson, IV (R)
Council (two year term, vote for not more than two)
- Michael D. Shultz (R)
- David B. Preston (R)
Tax Collector (four year term, vote for one)
- Gary Gleckner (R)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Marie Stankiewicz (D)
CANTON TOWNSHIP
Supervisor (six year term, vote for one)
- Elnor K. Blaney (R)
Auditor (six year term, vote for one)
Auditor (four year term, vote for one)
Tax Collector (four year term, vote for one)
- Michele L. Deeghan (R)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Kay Pepper (D)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Mona Hamm (D)
- Karen R. Clark (R)
-Marjorie Spencer (R)
COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP
Supervisor (six year term, vote for one)
Auditor (six year term, vote for one)
Auditor (two year term, vote for one)
Tax Collector (four year term, vote for one)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Bonnie L. Duart (R)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Eilene A. Tedesco (D)
- Linda L. Miller (R)
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP
Supervisor (six year term, vote for one)
Auditor (six year term, vote for one)
Auditor (two year term, vote for one)
Tax Collector (four year term, vote for one)
- Kay H. McNeal (R)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
GRANVILLE TOWNSHIP
Supervisor (six year term, vote for one)
- Lori Saxton (R)
Supervisor (four year term, vote for one)
- Lucas Pepper (R)
Auditor (six year term, vote for one)
Tax Collector (four year term, vote for one)
-Barbara Morgan (R)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
- Dale W. Butcher (R)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Kathleen W. Fleming (R)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Gail Kinch (D)
- Ida M. Butcher (R)
HERRICK TOWNSHIP
Supervisor (six year term, vote for one)
Auditor (six year term, vote for one)
Tax Collector (four year term, vote for one)
- Melissa E. Clouse (R)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
LERAYSVILLE BOROUGH
Mayor (four year term, vote for one)
- Chris M. Young (R)Council (four year term, vote for not more than three)
- John Alderson (R)Auditor (six year term, vote for one)
Auditor (four year term, vote for one)
Tax Collector (four year term, vote for one)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
LEROY TOWNSHIP
Supervisor (six year term, vote for one)
- Michael Miosi (R)
Auditor (six year term, vote for one)
Auditor (four year term, vote for one)
Auditor (two year term, vote for one)
Tax Collector (four year term, vote for one)
- Mary A. Krise (R)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Jeanne Butters (R)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Jane Moore (R)
LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP
Supervisor (six year term, vote for one)
- William Zurn (D)
- Kevin Merrill (R)
- Andrew A. Tiffany (R)
Auditor (six year term, vote for one)
Tax Collector (four year term, vote for one)
- Lauren M. Campbell (R)
- Joy C. Drake (R)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
- Theodore Benjamin (R)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Faith L. McClelland (R)
Inspector of Elections
(four year term, vote for one)
MONROE BOROUGH
Mayor (four year term, vote for one)
- Seth Willis (R)
Council (four year term, vote for not more than four)
- Daniel E. Troup (D)
- Scott Sandfort (R)
- Leo J. Wills, Jr. (R)
- William S. Shaw (R)
Auditor (six year term, vote for one)
Auditor (four year term, vote for one)
- Brenda Wills (R)
Tax Collector (four year term, vote for one)
- Janet Jan Astare (R)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Tank Carr (R)
MONROE TOWNSHIP
Supervisor (six year term, vote for one)
Supervisor (four year term, vote for one)
Auditor (six year term, vote for one)
Auditor (four year term, vote for one)
Tax Collector (four year term, vote for one)
- Sonja Wood (R)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
- Michael Stroud (R)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Susan Dunn (R)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Ruth Dunn (R)
- Toni L. Lamphere (R)
NEW ALBANY BOROUGH
Mayor (four year term, vote for one)
- Daniel A. Dunham, III (R)
Council (four year term, vote for not more than four)
- Walter D. Manley (D)
- Sheena Pettitt (R)
Tax Collector (four year term, vote for one)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Connie M. Green (D)
Inspector of Elections
- Kaitlyn Leljedal (D)
ORWELL TOWNSHIP
Supervisor (six year term, vote for one)
- Jeffrey Robbins (R)
Auditor (six year term, vote for one)
Auditor (four year term, vote for one)
Tax Collector (four year term, vote for one)
- Shirley M. Snyder (R)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
OVERTON TOWNSHIP
Supervisor (six year term, vote for one)
Auditor (six year term, vote for one)
Auditor (four year term, vote for one)
Tax Collector (four year term, vote for one)
- Joanne Jasper (R)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
PIKE TOWNSHIP
Supervisor (six year term, vote for one)
Auditor (six year term, vote for one)
Auditor (four year term, vote for one)
Auditor (two year term, vote for one)
Tax Collector (four year term, vote for one)
- Colleen Otis Edsell (R)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
Linda L. Russell (R)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Kathy D. Bresnan (D)
- Janice Young (R)
RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP
Supervisor (six year term, vote for one)
- Ray Bellows (R)
Auditor (six year term, vote for one)
Tax Collector (four year term, vote for one)
- Juliette Walsh (R)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Kimberly A. Lewis (D)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Pat Anthony (R)
ROME BOROUGH
Mayor (four year term, vote for one)
Council (four year term, vote for not more than two)
Auditor (six year term, vote for one)
Auditor (four year term, vote for one)
Tax Collector (four year term, vote for one)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
ROME TOWNSHIP
Supervisor (six year term, vote for one)
- Lori Kepner (R)
- Jenny M. Payne (R)
Auditor (six year term, vote for one)
- Tina Hottle (R)
Auditor (two year term, vote for one)
Tax Collector (four year term, vote for one)
- Sheila A. Hawley (R)
- Beth Young (R)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Billie Parker (R)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Dawn L. Grohol (R)
SAYRE BOROUGH
Mayor (four year term, vote for one)
- Henry G. Farley (D)
Council (four year term, vote for not more than three)
- Gabriel J. Felt (D)
- James Daly (R)
- Jessie DeKar (R)
Tax Collector (four year term, vote for one)
- Amy Murrelle (R)
SAYRE BOROUGH FIRST WARD
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
SAYRE BOROUGH SECOND WARD
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
- Arthur E. VanRiper (R)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
SAYRE BOROUGH THIRD WARD
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Virginia Malone (R)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
SAYRE BOROUGH FOURTH WARD
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
SAYRE BOROUGH FIFTH WARD
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Julianne C. Wright (D)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Julie A. Kowalewicz (D)
SHESHEQUIN TOWNSHIP
Supervisor (six year term, vote for one)
- Kurt D. Lafy (R)
Auditor (six year term, vote for one)
Tax Collector (four year term, vote for one)
- Anita Whipple (R)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP
Supervisor (six year term, vote for one)
- Wade V. Hulslander (R)
Auditor (six year term, vote for one)
Auditor (four year term, vote for one)
Auditor (two year term, vote for one)
Tax Collector (four year term, vote for one)
- Charlene Edger (R)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Janet M. Teeter (R)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Marcia Kesten (D)
SOUTH CREEK TOWNSHIP
Supervisor (six year term, vote for one)
- Stan Sterling (R)
Auditor (six year term, vote for one)
Auditor (two year term, vote for one)
Tax Collector (four year term, vote for one)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
SOUTH WAVERLY BOROUGH
Mayor (four year term, voted for one)
- Timothy M. Hickey (D)
Council (four year term, vote for not more than three)
- Christopher L. Wood (D)
- Burdett Porter (R)
Council (two year term, vote for not more than two)
- Roxanne Testen (D)
- Cynthia Coyle Parrish (R)
Tax Collector
- John Testen (D)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Donna L. Nocchi (D)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Joyce Petrocco (D)
- Josephine Bradley (D)
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP
Supervisor (six year term, vote for one)
- Clarence Guthrie (D)
- Randy L. Watson (R)
- Rodney Voorhees (R)
Supervisor (two year term, vote for one)
- Randy L. Watson (R)
- William Angove (R)
- Rodney Voorhees (R)
Auditor (two year term, vote for one)
- Gretchen Geer (R)
Auditor (six year term, vote for one)
Auditor (four year term, vote for one)
Tax Collector (four year term, vote for one)
- Christina Kuhn (R)
- Liza Voorhees (R)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
- Bruce Pond (R)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Linda Debach (R)
STANDING STONE TOWNSHIP
Supervisor (six year term, vote for one)
-Michael Kingsley (D)
Auditor (six year term, vote for one)
Auditor (four year term, vote for one)
Tax Collector (four year term, vote for one)
- Helen E. Olewnik (R)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Terry Primrose (D)
STEVENS TOWNSHIP
Supervisor (six year term, vote for one)
Auditor (six year term, vote for one)
Tax Collector (four year term, vote for one)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
SYLVANIA BOROUGH
Mayor (four year term, vote for one)
- Robert A. Abbott (R)Council (four year term, vote for not more than three)
- Katherine Morgan (R)
- Jean Young (R)
- T. Clifford Rigby, III (R)
Auditor (six year term, vote for one)
Auditor (two year term, vote for one)
Tax Collector (four year term, vote for one)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
TERRY TOWNSHIP
Supervisor (six year term, vote for one)
- Brad Delamater (R)
Auditor (six year term, vote for one)
Tax Collector Constable (four year term, vote for one)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
TOWANDA BOROUGH
Mayor (four year term, vote for one)
- Garrett Miller (R)
Tax Collector (four year term, vote for one)
- Kara Eberlin (R)
TOWANDA BOROUGH FIRST WARD
Council (four year term, vote for one)
- Jean Miller (R)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Marie Walsh Seibert (R)
Inspector of Elections (for year term, vote for one)
- Karen Wampole (R)
TOWANDA BOROUGH SECOND WARD
Council (four year term, vote for not more than two)
- William Kovalcin, Jr. (R)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Patricia Martin (R)
TOWANDA BOROUGH THIRD WARD
Council (four year term, vote for one)
- Michelle V. Hatch (R)
- Gary Parks (R)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
TOWANDA TOWNSHIP
Supervisor (six year term, vote for one)
- Gary B. Scranton (R)
Auditor (six year term, vote for one)
- Nichole A. Johnson (R)
Tax Collector (four year term, vote for one)
- Karrie L. Green (R)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
- Patrick H. Savercool (R)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP
Supervisor (six year term, vote for one)
- Gerald Sheets (R)
Auditor (six year term, vote for one)
Auditor (two year term, vote for one)
Tax Collector (four year term, vote for one)
- Cynthia A. Williams (D)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
TROY BOROUGH
Mayor (four year term, vote for one)
- Mike Powers (D)
Council (four year terem, vote for not more than three)
- Timothy J. Bruce (R)
- Jason Hodlofski (R)
Council (two year term, vote for not more than two)
Tax Collector (four year term, vote for one)
- William Hawrylo (D)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Marla L. Oldroyd (R)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Janet R. Ordway (R)
TROY TOWNSHIP
Supervisor (six year term, vote for one)
- Jason R. Wilcox (R)
Auditor (six year term, vote for one)
Tax Collector (four year term, vote for one)
- Kerry A. Doud (R)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
- David Pierchorowicz (R)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
TUSCARORA TOWNSHIP
Supervisor (six year term, vote for one)
- Patrick Beebe (R)
Auditor (six year term, vote for one)
Tax Collector (four year term, vote for one)
- Sandra Gehin (R)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Vivian Vannan (D)
- Heather L. H. Sharer (R)
ULSTER TOWNSHIP
Supervisor (six year term, vote for one)
- J. Jeffery Lenox (R)
Auditor (six year term, vote for one)
Tax Collector (four year term, vote for one)
- Kathy Assumpcao (R)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- James Donovan (R)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Katherine Donovan (R)
WARREN TOWNSHIP
Supervisor (six year term, vote for one)
- Matthe Wilks (R)
Auditor (six year term, vote for one)
- Sally A. Dewing (R)
Auditor (two year term, vote for one)
Tax Collector (four year term, vote for one)
- Ronald Dewing (R)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
- Russell A. Dewing, Jr. (R)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Georgie Dewing (R)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Penny Treadwell (D)
- Donna M. Pitcher (R)
WELLS TOWNSHIP
Supervisor (six year term, vote for one)
- Fred J. Vitarius (R)
- Gavin Snyder (R)
Supervisor (four year term, vote for one)
- John G. Shimko (R)
- Katy Stewart-Vitarius (R)
Auditor (six year term, vote for one)
Tax Collector (four year term, vote for one)
- Mary Hastings (R)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
- Mickey Millen (R)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Georgia M. Schonher (R)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
-Dawn C. Wright (D)
- Beverly J. Smith (R)
WILMOT TOWNSHIP
Supervisor (six year term, vote for one)
- Frank Messersmith (R)
Auditor (six year term, vote for one)
Auditor (four year term, vote for one)
Auditor (two year term, vote for one)
Tax Collector (four year term, vote for one)
- Ashley M. Hunsinger (R)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
WINDHAM TOWNSHIP
Supervisor (six year term, vote for one)
- Gale Bowen (R)
Auditor (six year term, vote for one)
- Sandra Shuman (R)
Auditor (four year term, vote for one)
- Martha Shuman (R)
Auditor (two year term, vote for one)
Tax Collector (four year term, vote for one)
- Doris A. Powell (R)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Mary Jane Baker (R)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Julia Beckwith Ripa (R)
WYALUSING BOROUGH
Mayor (four year term, vote for one)
Council (four year term, vote for not more than two)
- Micah Dietz (R)
Tax Collector (four year term, vote for one)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Gwendolyn M. Pickett (R)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Louise A. Sharer (D)
WYALUSING TOWNSHIP
Supervisor (six year term, vote for one)
- Marvin Meteer (R)
Auditor (six year term, vote for one)
- Ava J. Tunnicliff (R)
Tax Collector (four year term, vote for one)
- Rhonda McCarty (R)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Sherri Ann Fenton (R)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
- Elaine M. Sabo (R)
- Deborah J. Howard (R)
WYSOX TOWNSHIP
Supervisor (six year term, vote for one)
Auditor (six year term, vote for one)
Auditor (four year term, vote for one)
Tax Collector (four year term, vote for one)
- Brenda Benjamin (R)
Constable (six year term, vote for one)
Judge of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
Inspector of Elections (four year term, vote for one)
ATHENS AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Region One School Director (four year term, vote for one)
- Natalie Smart (D)
- Natalie Smart (R)
Region One School Director (two year term, vote for one)
- Christopher D. Jones (D)
- Christopher D. Jones (R)
Region Two School Director (four year term, vote for not more than two)
- Kevin Rude (R)
Region Three School Director (four year term, vote for one)
- John A. Johnson, IV (R)
CANTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Region One School Director (four year term, vote for one)
Region Two School Director (four year term, vote for one)
- J. Scott May (R)
NORTHEAST BRADFORD SCHOOL DISTRICT
School Director (four year term, vote for not more than four)
School Director (two year term, vote for one)
SAYRE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT
School Director (four year term, vote for not more than four)
- Ronald Cole (D)
- Samuel Moore (D)
- Ronald Cole (R)
- Samuel Moore (R)
TOWANDA AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Region One School Director (four year term, vote for one)
Region Two School Director (four year term, vote for one)
- Brady C. Finogle (D)
- Brady C. Finogle (R)
Region Three School Director (four year term, vote for not more than two)
- John J. Hennessy (R)
TROY AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Region One School Director (four year term, vote for one)
- Mary Abreu (D)
- Mary Abreu (R)
Region Two School Director (four year term, vote for not more than two)
- R. Gavin Watson (D)
- Heather Bohner (D)
- R. Gavin Watson (R)
- Heather Bohner (R)
Region Three School Director (four year term, vote for one)
- Darren Roy (D)
- Kelsey McNeal (D)
- Darren Roy (R)
- Kelsey McNeal (R)
WYALUSING AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Region One School Director (four year term, vote for one)
Region Two School Director (four year term, vote for not more than two)
- Terry A. Cobb (D)
- Terry A. Cobb (R)
Region Three School Director (four year term, vote for one)
Region Three School Director (two year term, vote for one)
- Tiffani L. Warner (D)
- Matthew Muench (R)
- Tiffani L. Warner (R)
