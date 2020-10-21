W. Burlington Halloween ice cream social cancelled due to rising COVID-19 numbers

Another Burlington/West Burlington Halloween event has been cancelled due to COVID-19.
When the annual Burlington/West Burlington Halloween parade was cancelled last month due to organizers not being granted permits because of the COVID-19 pandemic, local leaders instead planned an ice cream social, complete with apple cider and donuts, which are traditionally enjoyed by guests after the parade.
The ice cream social has now been axed as well as the number of positive cases of COVID-19 have climbed in recent weeks.
“After the alarming increase in COVID numbers for our area we decided to reach out for guidance on how we should proceed. It was recommended we not be holding any large social gatherings at this time,” organizers wrote on the parade’s Facebook page.
Parade organizers stated that they hope to reschedule the ice cream social for June.
