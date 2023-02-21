TROY — The Troy Area School District is pleased to announce the dates, times, and procedures for Kindergarten Registration at the W.R. Croman Primary School for the 2023-2024 school year.
The following schedule applies: Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31.
Please go to the Troy school district website to print the forms (Central Registration) or stop in the W.R. Croman office to pick up a registration packet.
The times for appointments on both days are: 8:30 a.m.; 9:15 a.m.; 10 a.m.; 10:45 a.m.; 11:30 a.m.; 1 p.m.; 1:45 p.m.; 2:30 p.m. There will be six students scheduled per time slot.
Only two parents/guardians are allowed to attend with the registering child, no siblings or extras; and masks are highly recommended.
The following information must be brought to the registration site:
• Official birth certificate (student must be 5 years of age on or before Aug. 31, 2023)
• Custody / visitation papers
• Two proofs of residence (i.e. utility bill; such as gas or electric, tax bill or letter from landlord, and drivers license with physical address within the district)
• Bring the child with you
Your child will receive a vision, hearing, speech, OT screening and a kindergarten readiness assessment.
We eagerly look forward to meeting our new 2023-2024 students and parents. If you have any questions or require more information, please call the office at 570-297-3145.
