TROY BOROUGH — Second graders showed their appreciation for local veterans with a special concert on Veterans Day.
Students of the W.R. Croman Primary School held their Veterans Day Program for attendees that included their parents and veterans.
The event featured the Troy Vets Club with a color guard that presented the colors in the beginning of the program.
Songs that were performed included the “National Anthem,” “There Are Many Flags in Many Lands” and Thank A Vet.”
“All of the second graders practiced the music since the start of the school year,” said elementary music teacher Megan Warriner.
She said that students practiced in front of the whole school the day before the program, which made them more comfortable signing in front of others and got them excited for the big day.
Warriner also discussed the importance of veterans and their service with the kids while helping them learn the music.
“I love Veterans Day. It’s very special to me because I have a lot of friends from high school who went straight into the military, so I always think of them on Veteran’s Day,” she said.
