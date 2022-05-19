TROY – W.R. Croman Elementary took advantage of the spring weather Tuesday to host its first Vehicular Career Day.
Organized by Pat Chappell, career coach at the Northern Tier Regional Planning and Development Commission, the career day involved representatives from ten local organizations and employers bringing their work vehicles to the Croman parking lot for students to admire and learn about. Troy students from kindergarten to grade three got to travel between each vehicle and witness presentations.
“It’s a nice thing for the kids, to get to touch the trucks and learn about the different services in their area,” said Chappell, as young Troy students raced around a garbage truck from the Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority to see inside the back.
The participants were a mix of private employers and government services to educate students about what they do.
Local businesses in attendance included Penn Troy Manufacturing and the Troy Veterinary Clinic.
The Troy Fire Department and Western Alliance Emergency Services brought a fire engine and ambulance, respectively, and along with Troy police chief Ralph Dooley in his patrol car, gave students an in-depth look at emergency response and safety in the county.
Students were also able to climb into a miniature excavator brought by UGI, who also passed out plastic hard hats for all the students as they learned the ins and outs of the services the company provides.
