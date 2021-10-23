TROY BOROUGH — The students of W.R. Croman Elementary School braved through rainy and cloudy weather to raise money for school activities on Friday.
The school’s “Race for Education” featured kindergarten, first and second grade classes running laps in the school parking lot as they wore red and white for Trojan pride and homecoming week.
“They are having a blast. Kindergarten got rained on, but they were troopers and kept going,” said Justine Wolf, the school’s Parent Teacher Student Organization president.
PTSO members even had a bubble machine and music playing for the kids to make it into a fun-filled atmosphere.
“We want to earn enough money to sponsor this year’s field trips,” said Wolf.
This year’s goal is to raise $17,500, while $4,000 was raised by corporate sponsors as of Friday at noon, she said.
Previous races have seen about $20,000 per year raised, but last year they only raised $15,000 because of COVID-19, according to Wolf.
“The last two years have been difficult because of COVID-19 issues where the kids couldn’t be together,” she said. “The big difference this year is that the kids can be out here and enjoy each other.”
Principal Brian Wilcox walked with students and said it was good to see them smiling, laughing and being able to be outside with each other.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.