TROY — A Troy area school encouraged children to read and brought families together for a literacy themed event.
W.R. Croman Primary School held its Title 1 Literacy Night on Wednesday, Dec 14 for its many students. Over 80 families arrived at the school and participated in a variety of activities for their kids.
Story time was held from 5 to 6:45 p.m., in which teachers read their favorite wintertime stories to the many attendees. Local author Maureen Wright also read some stories to the kids. Organizers gave a free book to every student who attended and many picked Wright’s holiday themed book, “Sneezy the Snowman”. She even autographed the book for them.
Many activities were also on display for people to take part in. The students gathered in the gym and played “Bingo for Books.” Anytime a student won bingo, they got to pick any book from a table and keep it. Crafts included kids making their own snow globes and snowman ornaments to get into the holiday spirit.
The event was organized by the Title 1 team that consisted of Jamie Stephens, Laura Taylor, Jill Cavanaugh, Lori Beach, Bettina Campbell and Amanda Phillips.
“We had a host of staff and parent volunteers for that night, as well as many families donating lights, trees, garland, and decorations,” said Pamela Curren, the school’s administrative assistant. “The school looked amazing. We received many compliments that it was well run, and the families had fun.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.