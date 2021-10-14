W.R. Croman students receive donation of Dr. Seuss books

TROY BOROUGH — Kindergarteners can now experience the joy of reading and literature due to the contributions of one local resident.
Troy-native Timothy Bruce made a donation for hard cover copies of Green Eggs and Ham by Dr. Seuss to be given to each kindergarten student of W.R. Croman Primary School on Tuesday.
Bruce donated money for 120 copies of the book, which the school purchased and distributed to the students, said Brian Wilcox, the school’s principal.
The illustrated classic was Bruce’s favorite book as a child and he held a presentation for the kids to get them excited about the colorful world of Dr. Seuss.
Wilcox encourages anyone, especially alumni to donate to Troy students.
“Bruce is a Troy alumni and wanted to give back to students in the district,” said Wilcox. “It’s great that people want to give back to their local community where they were educated.”
The donation shows the educational value and positive impact of Troy schools and how people keep that close to their hearts throughout their lives, said Wilcox.
“Hopefully these kids enjoy this book as much as he did and it will inspire them to pick up reading,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.