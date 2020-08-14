WARREN TOWNSHIP — “She’d be happy. I think she’d be happy.”
Kevin Johnson knew his mom, the late Dorothy Faye Johnson, would be pleased with all the recent work he and others put in to fix the West Warren Congregational Church’s Sunday school rooms. And her family was pleased to re-dedicate them in her memory.
Generous and active in her community, Dorothy Faye Johnson was a dedicated member of the church and in years past had helped with its well-known turkey dinners. She passed away in October 2019 at 80.
Tuesday night the church dedicated the six renovated rooms in a side wing of the building. The rooms had been built in 2001 but were damaged in the 2011 and 2016 floods.
“We had to do something,” the Rev. Dave Pitcher noted during the service, attended by a number of family members and friends.
“It was falling down,” Harrison Johnson, Dorothy’s husband, stated afterward.
Kevin Johnson, who is also a contractor, and his crew took on the repair project. More than 200 tons of stone were brought in and dumped, as the crew got to work this year, and church member Mabel Wilson and helpers planned wall colors and finishing touches.
“Tearing it out was not a lot of fun!” Johnson later admitted. He praised his work crew.
Today, the new section includes walls of knotty pine and in various light colors. It also includes a pastor’s office and five rooms for students of all ages, as well as several TVs, tables and chairs, signs with inspirational messages and a gold groundbreaking shovel.
After the service, Eddie Eastman, 12, took a seat in what will be his Sunday school room. “They smell good!” he declared of the rooms. “They’re nice.”
“It’s beautiful,” Harrison Johnson said later. “No doubt about it, the guys did a fantastic job.”
He has attended the church since 1948, when he was 10. During the service, his son noted the church had no Sunday school rooms when he himself was a child. Today, he hopes people will think of his parents when they walk into that area.
In his message, Pitcher thanked the Johnson family, as well as Kevin Johnson and Wilson for their work. He discussed the building of Solomon’s Temple, described in the Bible, and how the West Warren project mirrored that in several ways, such as vision, good timing, being thankful to God and good financial support. The Book of Luke teaches builders to count the cost of a project to make sure they can finish, he explained. The workers here did.
At the end of the service, Harrison Johnson and grandson Carter unveiled a framed collage over the door leading into the wing. Made by local resident Richie Powell, it included a recent photo of Harrison and his wife of 61 years, and one of the latter as a high school senior. Beside them were the words: “These Sunday School Rooms Dedicated to the Glory of God and The Memory of Dorothy Faye Johnson. So mote” (may) “it be.”
Harrison Johnson said the earlier picture looked like the “beautiful woman I married … “and I’d do it again in a moment.”
