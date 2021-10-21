W. Warren Sunday school class provides farm animals to needy

Ducks, rabbits, chickens … and a lot of love.
Some children in the West Warren Congregational Church sent it all to a number of people they don’t even know, just to help them have better lives. And they couldn’t have been more excited to do it.
Recently, Sunday school teacher Julie Bailey led her Primary Class, with seven kids ages 5 through 12, through a summer-long project called “Safari Program.” In the program, they learned about safari animals and even visited Animal Adventure park in Harpursville, New York to see some. Bailey hoped to teach the children “how God provides and protects those animals,” and does that for people, too, she explained.
But perhaps the most exciting part of the program was a project they did to benefit World Vision International. According to its website, the Christian charity works to provide impoverished children around the world with protection, disaster relief, economic development and education. One of its programs focuses on providing poor families with farm animals, along with training and facilities for them. The Sunday school class decided to help.
At first, the youngsters set a goal of $215 to provide a few ducks, rabbits and chickens and a goat. “We ended up raising $4,210!” Bailey said and laughed.
They did it through a bake sale, large garage sale and just raising money themselves. “They worked on their own,” Bailey said. “They did projects around their houses,” and some even sold eggs. They worked hard.
“They really were so … so excited.” Bailey believes that, because many of the students themselves come from farm backgrounds, they understood how having these animals can help families earn money.
“It was unbelievable!” she remarked. “It was a huge success … the community was just unbelievable.” Supporters “donated and donated and donated.”
Bailey reported the class raised enough money to provide four families with one goat, two ducks, three rabbits and four chickens apiece, and eight families each with one animal/gift: a dairy cow, a pig, a donkey, an ox and a plow, an alpaca, a sheep, a beehive and a fish pond. In addition it was able to donate $500 in health care and medicine and $200 in school supplies.
“It goes to wherever those animals are most needed,” she said.
With the safari and World Vision projects finished, the class now is doing a series on outdoor survival skills. Next Saturday, it will hold a bake sale during the church’s chicken and biscuit dinner to raise money for Operation Christmas Child, a project of the Samaritan’s Purse organization that provides gifts and Christian material for children around the world.
For more information on World Vision International, go to www.wvi.org, or to see its gift catalog go to www.worldvisiongifts.org.
